Britney Spears bashes Halsey's music video paying tribute to her before scrapping post

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has denied writing a since-deleted criticism of Halsey's new music video for her song Lucky, which pays homage to the pop princess.

Shortly after the music video was released on Friday, the 42-year-old shared a fiery response via X, saying she felt "harassed, violated, and bullied" by the video's apparent depiction of her.

"For obvious reasons I'm very upset about the Halsey video," the post read.

"I didn't know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all."

In the video for Lucky, which features an interpolation of Britney's 2000 hit of the same name, Halsey pays homage to the Toxic artist in a number of looks inspired by her early-aughts fashion.

The video also clearly alludes to Britney's mental health struggles, but Lucky appears to represent Halsey's own challenges as well, with references to her recently revealed health battles.

"I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE," Britney added in the now-scrapped post.

"I'm speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel."

But hours later, Britney returned to X after deleting the original post and claimed that she didn't write it.