Britney Spears bashes Halsey's music video paying tribute to her before scrapping post
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has denied writing a since-deleted criticism of Halsey's new music video for her song Lucky, which pays homage to the pop princess.
Shortly after the music video was released on Friday, the 42-year-old shared a fiery response via X, saying she felt "harassed, violated, and bullied" by the video's apparent depiction of her.
"For obvious reasons I'm very upset about the Halsey video," the post read.
"I didn't know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all."
In the video for Lucky, which features an interpolation of Britney's 2000 hit of the same name, Halsey pays homage to the Toxic artist in a number of looks inspired by her early-aughts fashion.
The video also clearly alludes to Britney's mental health struggles, but Lucky appears to represent Halsey's own challenges as well, with references to her recently revealed health battles.
"I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE," Britney added in the now-scrapped post.
"I'm speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel."
But hours later, Britney returned to X after deleting the original post and claimed that she didn't write it.
Britney Spears says her Halsey criticism was "fake news"
"Fake news !!! That was not me on my phone !!! I love Halsey and that's why I deleted it !!!" she said.
"and I love Britney!!!!" Halsey then replied. "I always have and always will you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday."
The 29-year-old had previously confirmed that she had Britney's approval for the song, writing on X, "I wouldn't even dream of doing it without her blessing!"
The back-and-forth has left fans a bit baffled, though bizarre social media posts are nothing new for the Womanizer singer.
Britney has once again gone dark on Instagram – hence why this exchange has gone down via X – amid rumors that her brother, Bryan, is looking to gain "control" over his sister's life.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Britney Spears & Halsey