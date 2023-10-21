What did Britney Spears say about sister Jamie Lynn in her upcoming memoir?
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears spilled the tea on the relationship she shares with her sister Jamie Lynn in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.
In her new memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears shares the rollercoaster ride of emotions she's experienced with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn (32).
"She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family. I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me. It’s not that easy," Britney writes.
According to People, the Grammy winner candidly reflects on their shared upbringing in Kentwood, Louisiana where Jamie Lynn often took center stage, leaving Britney feeling invisible.
"I can remember walking into the room and feeling like no one even saw me," Britney writes.
The 41-year-old pop princess reminisces about feeling like a second mother to her sister and recalls her attempts to protect her, even after being placed in a restrictive 13-year conservatorship with no assistance from Jamie Lynn.
Britney shares that at one point she texted her sister asking for help, only to receive a response that left her feeling isolated and unsupported.
Why didn't Jamie Lynn Spears help Britney get out of her conservatorship?
When Britney Spears texted her sister asking for help, she claimed that she was responded to in an unexpected way.
"Stop fighting it… There’s nothing you can do about it, so stop fighting it," Jamie Lynn allegedly wrote back.
In that moment, Britney didn't know what to do or what to think: "This will sound crazy, but I’ll say it again because it’s the truth: I thought they were going to try to kill me."
"I didn’t understand how Jamie Lynn and our father had developed such a good relationship," she writes. "She knew I was reaching out to her for help and that she was dogging me. I felt like she should have taken my side."
The two have since reconciled their relationship to some degree, but have not appeared together in the public eye for quite some time.
Britney Spears's memoir, The Woman in Me, is set to be released on October 24.
