What did Britney Spears say about sister Jamie Lynn in her upcoming memoir?

In her new memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears shares the rollercoaster ride of emotions she's experienced with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn (32).

"She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family. I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me. It’s not that easy," Britney writes.

According to People, the Grammy winner candidly reflects on their shared upbringing in Kentwood, Louisiana where Jamie Lynn often took center stage, leaving Britney feeling invisible.

"I can remember walking into the room and feeling like no one even saw me," Britney writes.

The 41-year-old pop princess reminisces about feeling like a second mother to her sister and recalls her attempts to protect her, even after being placed in a restrictive 13-year conservatorship with no assistance from Jamie Lynn.

Britney shares that at one point she texted her sister asking for help, only to receive a response that left her feeling isolated and unsupported.