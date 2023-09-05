Did Britney Spears accuse her Sam Asghari of "tricking" and "lying" to her?

Britney Spears left a cryptic caption under her recent Instagram post that suggested her estranged husband Sam Asghari may have deceived her.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Has Britney Spears accused her estranged husband Sam Asghari of "tricking" her during their marriage?

Britney Spears has shared another cryptic post amid her split from Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears has shared another cryptic post amid her split from Sam Asghari.

On Monday, the 41-year-old pop star posted a clip via Instagram with quite a cryptic caption.

In the video, Britney twirled about to Kelis' track, Trick Me, in a leopard print body suit and push-up bra.

"My HANDS ON MY HIPS SAY EVERYTHING !!!" she began in the caption.

"How many times have you guys been lied to or tricked by someone you loved??? Psss on repeat because well.. I MEAN IT," she continued.

Though she didn't name her soon-to-be ex in the message, the post follows Asghari's recent move to unfollow his estranged wife.

After the shocking news that Britney and her husband split, it was also reported that the 29-year-old actor filed for divorce while also requesting spousal support.

Yet this hasn't stopped the Womanizer artist from living her best single life, as she's made a few adjustments since her breakup.

Britney ironically got a new snake tattoo, which may have also been an allude to betrayal.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

