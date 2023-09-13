Does Britney Spears have a new boyfriend after Sam Asghari split?

Britney Spears is sparking dating rumors with her former employee amid her divorce from Sam Asghari. © Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

The 41-year-old pop star was already raising eyebrows after she was spotted cruising around with Paul Richard Soliz following her split from Ashgari.

Now, the dating rumors are heating up after Soliz spoke candidly about the Circus singer's divorce.

"She's a phenomenal woman," the 37-year-old former employee told US Weekly on Monday, following his court appearance for an alleged probation violation.

"She's a very, very good, positive. She's a good person," he continued.

Soliz added that he still "sees" Britney and revealed she's "doing great" amid her divorce from the 28-year-old model — who Soliz referred to as a "great guy."

Back in August, the Womanzier's former employee was identified as the mystery man Britney was seen driving with in Calabasas.

Reportedly, the two developed a tight bond, though there have been "concerns" about the pop singer's relationship with Soliz due to his criminal background, which includes several misdemeanor charges for "disturbing the peace, child endangerment, and driving without a license" and more, according to the outlet.