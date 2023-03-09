Has Britney Spears traded in her singing chops for modeling?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has continued modeling her favorite fashion trends with her newest Instagram posts.

Britney Spears continues to model dresses and ignore her haters in her recent Instagram posts. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old pop star did yet another modeling bit for IG users, this time sporting a neon green minidress.

In the clip, Salt N' Pepa's track Whatta Man plays while the Toxic singer rocks her blonde tresses and does a few dance moves. She displays the strapless dress with a pair of black shades.

For the caption, Britney wrote, "When me and my girls would go out it was like the blind leading the blind…like in the movie Bridesmaids," adding a plethora of heart and unicorn emojis.

"Officer if I was drunk do you think I could do this???" she continued, quoting a line from the comedic film.

It seems as of late, Britney has been enjoying modeling clothes, as this isn't the first post of her doing so.

On Wednesday, the Circus singer dropped back-to-back snaps of her showing off several more outfits, including a red mini-dress.

Britney has disabled the comments section on Instagram, probably due to the unwanted concern from fans who still worry about her safety, despite her being freed from her restrictive 13-year-long conservatorship.



The star has continued to claim that she's doing just fine, despite her posts or gossip suggesting otherwise.

