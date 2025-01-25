Is Selena Gomez being eyed for Britney Spears' upcoming biopic?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears may be eyeing Selena Gomez as the star of her anticipated biopic !

Britney Spears may have her sights set on Selena Gomez (r.) as the star of her upcoming biopic based on her memoir. © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to Life & Style, the 43-year-old pop star is heavily involved in Jon M. Chu's film adaption of her memoir, The Woman in Me.

The project does have a "long road ahead," but a tipster tattled that Britney's "throwing out ideas" on which female star she wants to play her.

The source dished that Selena is one of the Toxic hitmaker's picks!

They explained that the Only Murders in the Building star is "someone Britney loves as a person and as an artist, she thinks she's mighty talented and knows she's also have her own history as a child star to draw on."

Another contender is Oscar winner Natalie Portman, who the Womanizer singer also "adores" and thinks is "such an incredible actress," per the informant.