Is Bronny James headed for the NBA Draft?

Los Angeles, California - Is Bronny James preparing for the 2024 NBA Draft? Here's the hoops scoop.

After a tough season that ended with a loss in the Pac-12 conference tournament, Bronny James (r.) now has to make the decision of whether to enter the NBA draft or return to USC. © David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After a tough season that ended with a loss in the Pac-12 conference tournament, USC hoops finished with a losing record.

Now, Bronny James faces the major decision of whether to play another year of NCAA basketball or declare for the NBA Draft.

While USC won't be in the March Madness tournament this year, Bronny's looming decision is sure to make headlines either way.

Bronny's father LeBron James has expressed his desire to play with his son in the NBA. He also wants Bronny to forge his own path, however.

At 39 years old, LeBron may not have many playing years left.

Even if Bronny decides on another year of NCAA hoops, though, it could still align with his father's timeline.