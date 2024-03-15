Is Bronny James headed for the NBA Draft?
Los Angeles, California - Is Bronny James preparing for the 2024 NBA Draft? Here's the hoops scoop.
After a tough season that ended with a loss in the Pac-12 conference tournament, USC hoops finished with a losing record.
Now, Bronny James faces the major decision of whether to play another year of NCAA basketball or declare for the NBA Draft.
While USC won't be in the March Madness tournament this year, Bronny's looming decision is sure to make headlines either way.
Bronny's father LeBron James has expressed his desire to play with his son in the NBA. He also wants Bronny to forge his own path, however.
At 39 years old, LeBron may not have many playing years left.
Even if Bronny decides on another year of NCAA hoops, though, it could still align with his father's timeline.
NBA executives believe that professional teams will draft Bronny James
Bronny (18) faced challenges this season, including recovering from a cardiac arrest he experienced over the summer.
Despite this, the althete has shown improvement as the season progressed.
"Bronny's a typical freshman," USC head coach Andy Enfield said following the loss to Arizona.
"He went through a lot this year physically and mentally. He's never wavered from being a great teammate and working extremely hard in practice, and you can count on him as an individual. We'll keep improving."
In 24 games this season, Bronny has averaged 4.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 19.3 minutes per game.
While his numbers may not be that impressive, NBA executives believe teams will still be interested in drafting him – partly because of the chance to also secure LeBron, per ESPN's Jeremy Woo. NBA teams' interest level will play a large role in whether Bronny decides to enter the draft.
These same executives still suggest that Bronny should stay in school for another year to further develop his game, however.
The draft is set for June 26-27, so Bronny still has some time to decide his basketball future.
Cover photo: David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP