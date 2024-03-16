Are Arch Manning and Bronny James beneficiaries of nepotism?

Arch Manning and Bronny James , despite being top earners in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape, share a common factor: they are arguably two of the biggest products of nepotism in sports .

Even before making waves at Texas and USC, respectively, Arch Manning and Bronny James were already among the most talked-about names in college football and basketball.



The hype surrounding their talents and future achievements at the college level often surpassed that of established players in their programs.

As a high school senior, James was valued in the multimillions in NIL deals, all without playing a single NCAA game.

Manning, even as a third-string quarterback in high school, outshone Heisman-winning quarterbacks in terms of NIL money, attention and expectations.

While this might be perplexing to some, the explanation is simple: their family background.

Manning is the grandson of NFL legend Archie Manning and the nephew of NFL icons Peyton and Eli Manning. James is the son of LeBron James, arguably one of the greatest basketball players ever.

The two young stars' rise to fame wasn't solely based on their athletic prowess, unlike players such as CJ Stroud or Reed Sheppard, but also on their familial connections to sports legends.