Bronny James heads to NBA Draft Combine

Los Angeles, California - Despite his rocky campaign at USC this past year, Bronny James is one step closer to potentially entering the NBA after being invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine.

The young athlete officially declared for the NBA Draft following the end of this NCAA basketball season, while still keeping his eligibility to play in college.

Over the past month, NBA scouts and executives have suggested Bronny might benefit from another year on the college court to improve his skills. Yet, he's chosen to participate in the combine after receiving an invitation.

This year, all players invited to the NBA Combine must attend and take part in the event, or they will be ineligible for the draft, according to the NBA.

This new rule is part of the recent agreement between the National Basketball Players Association and the league.