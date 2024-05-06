Bronny James heads to NBA Draft Combine
Los Angeles, California - Despite his rocky campaign at USC this past year, Bronny James is one step closer to potentially entering the NBA after being invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine.
The young athlete officially declared for the NBA Draft following the end of this NCAA basketball season, while still keeping his eligibility to play in college.
Over the past month, NBA scouts and executives have suggested Bronny might benefit from another year on the college court to improve his skills. Yet, he's chosen to participate in the combine after receiving an invitation.
This year, all players invited to the NBA Combine must attend and take part in the event, or they will be ineligible for the draft, according to the NBA.
This new rule is part of the recent agreement between the National Basketball Players Association and the league.
What will Bronny James NBA Combine consist of?
At the combine, Bronny will have to go through medical examinations, share his medical history, undergo functional and movement testing, and participate in strength, agility, and performance tests.
The medical evaluations will likely be a key aspect of his experience at the combine, especially considering he suffered a cardiac arrest last summer that disrupted the start of his NCAA basketball season.
Bronny will also need to take part in team interviews and media sessions.
Despite a lackluster first season at USC that may have hurt his draft prospects, Bronny’s participation in the combine could improve his chances.
At the very least, the combine gives him an opportunity to compete with other prospects, even though his season didn't go as planned. Plus, everyone is extra eager to see where he might land, given his legendary dad, LeBron James, has expressed interest in playing alongside him in the big leagues.
The NBA Draft Combine is set for May 12 to 19 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
Cover photo: CREDITETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP