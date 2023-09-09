Bronny James official Nike apparel sparks buying frenzy among fans!

Los Angeles, California - Bronny James is the hottest name in all college basketball , so it's no surprise to see his latest branded apparel flying off the shelves at record speed!

All sizes of the official Bronny James Nike apparel has already sold out! © Collage: Alex Bierens de Haan / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Instagram / uschoops

Being the son of the all-time NBA leading scorer LeBron James and representing the illustrious USC hoops program has done Bronny James well!

The freshman guard boasts a massive NIL valuation of $6.1 million, more than any other collegiate athlete in the nation.

Leveraging James' widespread popularity, Nike has released official merchandise featuring the 18-year-old and we can safely say it's already a resounding success.

Currently, all sizes of the gear are entirely out of stock!

Bronny James inked an NIL deal with Nike last year, making him one of the few college athletes, alongside Iowa's Caitlin Clark, to have their official Nike apparel available online.

During the offseason Bronny has been making a name for himself on the court, while Clark gained prominence through her impressive performance during the Iowa Hawkeyes' 2023 NCAA March Madness campaign.