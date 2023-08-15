Is Bronny James losing millions after cardiac arrest?
Los Angeles, California - Will Bronny James continue to lead the nation as the highest-paid college athlete?
In the last few weeks, there's been a lot of attention on Bronny James after he tragically suffered a cardiac arrest on the court in July.
Beforehand, NBA experts thought the 18-year-old son of NBA Legend LeBron James might be a lottery pick for the 2024 NBA draft.
Now, due to his unexpected health scare, there is uncertainty regarding his immediate prospects of entering the pro league.
Whether Bronny gets drafted and where he gets picked largely depends on what caused his heart problem, how he's expected to recover, and when he will get back to basketball.
While there is still uncertainty about his future playing college basketball, there are also questions surrounding how the recent events might affect his future off the court - especially in the golden age of the NCAA's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).
What is Bronny James' NIL valuation?
Earlier this year, Bronny James' NIL valuation was reported at a staggering $7.2 million, per On3. Now, the USC freshman's NIL worth is estimated at $6.2 million.
The cause behind the staggering $1 million drop in Bronny's NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) value remains uncertain, but his health scare likely has something to do with it.
As the upcoming NCAA season draws near, there's concern that his NIL worth might further decrease if he doesn't start playing at the beginning of the season.
While media presence and likeness significantly impact NIL sponsorships, athletes' active involvement in sports also plays a role in attracting partnerships.
Above all, Bronny and his family will surely do what's best for his health – even if that means staying off the basketball court for a full season.
USC hoops will open the upcoming season on November 6 against the Big 12 powerhouse Kansas State, with or without Bronny James.
