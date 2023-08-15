Is Bronny James losing millions after cardiac arrest?

Los Angeles, California - Will Bronny James continue to lead the nation as the highest-paid college athlete ?

Bronny James' NIL worth may have already significantly dropped as he recovers from a heart issue.

In the last few weeks, there's been a lot of attention on Bronny James after he tragically suffered a cardiac arrest on the court in July.

Beforehand, NBA experts thought the 18-year-old son of NBA Legend LeBron James might be a lottery pick for the 2024 NBA draft.

Now, due to his unexpected health scare, there is uncertainty regarding his immediate prospects of entering the pro league.

Whether Bronny gets drafted and where he gets picked largely depends on what caused his heart problem, how he's expected to recover, and when he will get back to basketball.

While there is still uncertainty about his future playing college basketball, there are also questions surrounding how the recent events might affect his future off the court - especially in the golden age of the NCAA's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).