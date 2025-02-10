Cardi B parties hard at the Super Bowl LIX and sparks new dating rumors

New Orleans, Louisiana - Cardi B got down in NOLA for the Super Bowl LIX where her ex, Offset , was also spotted!

Cardi B partied it up as she celebrated Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans. © Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

Hours before the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, the New York native was captured twerking the night away at a few pre-Super Bowl parties.



The viral footage showed Cardi bent over, shaking her tail-feather in a form-fitting beige dress.

Later, the Bodak Yellow rapper changed into a shiny, dark gray dress as she headed to Beacher's Madhouse.

But the tea doesn't stop there!

Eyewitnesses also spotted the Grammy-winner looking quite cozy with Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs, which has sparked some renewed dating rumors between the two.

Meanwhile, her soon-to-be ex-husband was also in NOLA for the big weekend, though it appeared the Migos member spent most of his time searching for his estranged wife!