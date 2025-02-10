Cardi B parties hard at the Super Bowl LIX and sparks new dating rumors
New Orleans, Louisiana - Cardi B got down in NOLA for the Super Bowl LIX where her ex, Offset, was also spotted!
Hours before the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, the New York native was captured twerking the night away at a few pre-Super Bowl parties.
The viral footage showed Cardi bent over, shaking her tail-feather in a form-fitting beige dress.
Later, the Bodak Yellow rapper changed into a shiny, dark gray dress as she headed to Beacher's Madhouse.
But the tea doesn't stop there!
Eyewitnesses also spotted the Grammy-winner looking quite cozy with Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs, which has sparked some renewed dating rumors between the two.
Meanwhile, her soon-to-be ex-husband was also in NOLA for the big weekend, though it appeared the Migos member spent most of his time searching for his estranged wife!
While it's unclear if the exes ran into each other, Cardi made her presence known as she headlined the Victory Fan Festival ahead of the big game. Yet, from the looks of it, the rapper's trip was definitely more pleasure than business!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib