Cardi B gives off goth goddess vibes in elegant red carpet fit!

Rapper Cardi B took to the red carpet in a sleek all-black ensemble for Friday's Hollywood Unlocked 2024 Inspiration Awards. © Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards/AFP Arnold Turner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Cardi knows how to steal the spotlight on a red carpet event, no matter what style she decides to rock.

After going full-on goth coquette at this year's Met Gala, she continued the streak with another darkly glamorous ensemble.

The Bodak Yellow artist arrived at the 4th annual Inspiration Awards in an oversized black blazer and sheer black mesh maxi skirt for that no-pants effect that's been all the rage with celebs like Sabrina Carpenter ever since Taylor Swift first popularized the look with her viral Eras Tour costumes.

Cardi accessorized the elegant outfit with black strappy heels, sheer black gloves, and a. diamond necklace with matching diamond rings.

She wore her hair straight and long with side-swept bangs and a red lip and smokey eye combo.

The WAP rapper was given the Inspiration Award at this year's Inspiration Awards, which were hosted by actor Tiffany Haddish and celebrate those from the fields of film, music, media, politics, and social/creative industries.