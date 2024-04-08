Actor Jonathan Majors avoids jail time for assault conviction

New York, New York - Actor Jonathan Majors was sentenced Monday to a year of domestic violence counseling but avoided jail time after being convicted of assaulting and harassing his then-girlfriend, a saga that cost him a prime role in Marvel's superhero blockbusters .

Actor Jonathan Majors (far r.) departs with girlfriend Meagan Good (c.) from his sentencing hearing in the domestic abuse case at Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday in New York City. © David Dee Delgado/Getty Images/AFP David Dee Delgado / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Marvel dropped the 34-year-old Majors – whose villainous character Kang the Conqueror was due to be front and center in at least two upcoming films – after his conviction in December 2023.



Majors debuted as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earlier in 2023 and was set to appear in at least two subsequent Avengers films – the top franchise in the Marvel universe.

On Monday, a New York judge ordered Majors, who had faced up to one year in prison, to attend 52 weeks of "in-person domestic violence programming" and pursue therapy, the prosecutor's office told AFP.

Virtual counseling and therapy would be an option if Majors were to secure a job outside Los Angeles, where he lives. If he were to be arrested again for any reason or violate the terms of his sentence in any other way, he could face jail time.

Majors, also noted for his work in Creed III opposite Michael B. Jordan, was arrested in March 2023 over a confrontation involving his then-partner Grace Jabbari during a car ride in Manhattan.