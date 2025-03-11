Cardi B is a luxe pastel dream in her latest fit check: "Oh she's back"

By Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - Rap star Cardi B is feeling herself in these latest Springtime selfie pictures, and the fans are living for it!

© Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

The rapper once again showed off her killer fashion sense in a Monday Instagram post captioned, "IN ME AND ON ME."

The mom of three strutted her stuff in an Easter-ready outfit of an artfully ripped white graphic crop tee, light blue Louis Vuitton pants, pastel green hair, and some colorful LV bags to match.

"Oh she's back," wrote one fan, perhaps referring to Cardi getting her groove back post-divorce from her ex Offset.

"She don't miss," said another as a third wrote, "Whole [a]esthetic just goes crazy."

One commenter cheekily wrote that they had zoomed in on a shot of the Bodak Yellow artist's phone "to see if she's texting someone."

Could it have been rumored boo Stefon Diggs?!

Springtime goth has entered the chat

© Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

Cardi's photo set also included a few snaps of another Louis Vuitton-patterned fashion moment, this time in monochrome black.

With her colorfully patterned logo head wrap and matching bag, the bikini-clad rapper was surely turning heads around the pool.

The snatched beach bod is even more impressive, considering that she just gave birth to her third baby in September.

The little one, whose name has not yet been made public, is one of three kiddos that she shares with Offset.

Which of the two Cardi B fit checks was your favorite? Goth poolside glam, or fresh Spring pastel vibes?

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

