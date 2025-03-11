Cardi B is a luxe pastel dream in her latest fit check: "Oh she's back"

New York, New York - Rap star Cardi B is feeling herself in these latest Springtime selfie pictures, and the fans are living for it!

The rapper once again showed off her killer fashion sense in a Monday Instagram post captioned, "IN ME AND ON ME."

The mom of three strutted her stuff in an Easter-ready outfit of an artfully ripped white graphic crop tee, light blue Louis Vuitton pants, pastel green hair, and some colorful LV bags to match.

"Oh she's back," wrote one fan, perhaps referring to Cardi getting her groove back post-divorce from her ex Offset.

"She don't miss," said another as a third wrote, "Whole [a]esthetic just goes crazy."

One commenter cheekily wrote that they had zoomed in on a shot of the Bodak Yellow artist's phone "to see if she's texting someone."

Could it have been rumored boo Stefon Diggs?!