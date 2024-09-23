Cardi B takes kids Wave and Kulture on shopping spree after welcoming third baby

New York, New York - Cardi B gave a rare look at her family time with Wave and Kulture after the arrival of baby No. 3!

Cardi B had a family day out with Wave and Kulture (l) after welcoming her baby girl. © Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old rapper made money moves with her son and daughter, which she documented via her Instagram story.

Cardi's footage first showed her six-year-old daughter stocking up on a few Hello Kitty hair ties before flashing a cute smile for the camera.

The Bongos hitmaker's three-year-old son was also seen with a basket full of goodies while scoping out a wall of colorful key rings.

The mom of three later treated her tribe to cotton candy, with Kulture sporting an even bigger smile while gazing at her animal-shaped treat.

"Oh, I love it! Do you like it?" Cardi is heard saying off-camera, to which her mini-me responds, "Yeah!"

The Grammy winner's final clip was of Wave enjoying his snack, which was shaped like a dinosaur head, with Cardi hilariously writing, "Naaaa what did I just do…he maaa hyper."