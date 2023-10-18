Cavinder twins go viral with photo dump from Los Angeles adventure
Los Angeles, California - The Cavinder twins' quick trip to LA has fans buzzing!
Over the weekend, Haley and Hanna Cavinder embarked on an LA adventure, offering their 300,000+ Instagram followers a sneak peek into their travels with a viral new photo dump shared on Tuesday.
Their journey was a whirlwind of beachside antics, tasty food delights, and NFL action, with a passionate nod to their beloved Dallas Cowboys.
Unsurprisingly, as fans speculated about the motivations for the twins' cross-country trip, they couldn't overlook the fact that the sisters showed up at SoFi Stadium for Monday's Chargers-Cowboys game.
Recently, Haley has been buzzing over the internet over her romantic involvement with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.
The former Miami hooper has been posting several TikTok videos relating to Jake, where she referred to the star player as her "bae."
Haley Cavinder shocks fans as she comes out of basketball retirement
In a surprising turn of events, Haley is poised for a comeback to the basketball court.
Just last week, she entered the transfer portal and announced her return to the sport she had previously declared she had moved on from.
While Haley hasn't decided what new team she will represent in her final year of NCAA hoops eligibility, she appears to be gearing up to play this fall.
The 2023-2024 NCAA basketball season is set to begin on Monday, November 6.
Cover photo: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins