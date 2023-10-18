Cavinder twins go viral with photo dump from Los Angeles adventure

Los Angeles, California - The Cavinder twins ' quick trip to LA has fans buzzing!

The Cavinder twins embarked on an LA adventure over the weekend, giving fans a close-up look at the trip via social media. © Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

Over the weekend, Haley and Hanna Cavinder embarked on an LA adventure, offering their 300,000+ Instagram followers a sneak peek into their travels with a viral new photo dump shared on Tuesday.

Their journey was a whirlwind of beachside antics, tasty food delights, and NFL action, with a passionate nod to their beloved Dallas Cowboys.

Unsurprisingly, as fans speculated about the motivations for the twins' cross-country trip, they couldn't overlook the fact that the sisters showed up at SoFi Stadium for Monday's Chargers-Cowboys game.

Recently, Haley has been buzzing over the internet over her romantic involvement with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

The former Miami hooper has been posting several TikTok videos relating to Jake, where she referred to the star player as her "bae."