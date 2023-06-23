Cavinder twins reveal their big summer plans as "muscle twinnies"

Miami, Florida - It appears the Cavinder twins won't let anything get in the way of training for the WWE this summer.

The Cavinder twins showed off their hard work hitting the gym as they continue to prepare for the WWE. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Instagram /Cavindertwins / thecavindertwins

While summer brings out barbecue grills and beach bikinis, for the Cavinder twins, it means long days in the office – aka the gym.

Preparing to embark on a professional wrestling career, Haley and Hanna Cavinder have been relentlessly training and giving fans a glimpse of their new life in retirement from basketball.

In their latest viral TikTok, the sisters seemingly revealed they will be living in the gym during the months ahead.

With the video message, "her this summer," Haley Cavinder hinted to fans what her days will consist of, as she was captured on leg day in the gym.

On Instagram, the self-proclaimed "muscle twinnies" also shared their back day workout, which had fans raving!

"Looking good Twins," one fan wrote.

"Haley girl summer," another added.

"Crushing the lifts always," another commented.