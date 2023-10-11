Cavinder twins make surprising confession about their dating lives

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - When one Cavinder twin is single, the other twin is taken!

The Cavinder twins poked fun at their dating lives in a viral new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, usually seen as inseparable, have a knack for landing on opposite sides of the dating rollercoaster.

During the summer, Hanna was in a serious relationship with her then-boo, former Air Force football star Corvan Taylor, while Haley was as single as a crisp dollar bill.

But the tides have turned! Now, Hanna is riding the solo wave, while Haley has hitched her heart to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

Love's whirlwind certainly keeps them guessing!

On Tuesday, the sisters decided to have some fun about their dating situation in a viral TikTok post that had fans flooding the comments with their reactions.