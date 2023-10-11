Cavinder twins make surprising confession about their dating lives
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - When one Cavinder twin is single, the other twin is taken!
Haley and Hanna Cavinder, usually seen as inseparable, have a knack for landing on opposite sides of the dating rollercoaster.
During the summer, Hanna was in a serious relationship with her then-boo, former Air Force football star Corvan Taylor, while Haley was as single as a crisp dollar bill.
But the tides have turned! Now, Hanna is riding the solo wave, while Haley has hitched her heart to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.
Love's whirlwind certainly keeps them guessing!
On Tuesday, the sisters decided to have some fun about their dating situation in a viral TikTok post that had fans flooding the comments with their reactions.
Cavinder twins spark fan frenzy with viral dating confession
In a TikTok video captioned, "twins never on the same page," Haley and Hanna were dancing in black bridesmaid dresses with the video message: "us because we never have the same relationship status."
In the comments, fans expressed their reactions, and many of them added a touch of humor to the conversation by professing their love for Hanna.
"I can change that," one fan jokingly commented.
"Let's change that," another added.
"I can fix that. Hanna," a suitor offered.
Will the Cavinder twins ever be in a relationship at the same time?
