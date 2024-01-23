Cavinder twins reveal wildly different personalities in viral TikTok
Fort Worth, Texas - Twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder, though identical in appearance, have revealed their hilariously contrasting personalities in a TikTok video that quickly went viral.
In the clip where the sisters appeared to portray themselves as young children, Hanna initiated a grand hug for her older sister, Haley.
Positioned on the couch, Hanna prepared for a surprising twist that fans were not ready for.
Miming the words, "You need a hug," Hanna leaped onto Haley's shoulders, almost reaching the ceiling.
Unshaken, Haley robustly supported her sister before humorously saying, "Okay, can you let go now." It's safe to say Haley doesn't shy away from hitting those squats!
The stars' latest viral video saw over 180,000 views and counting, with thousands of likes and comments combined.
"This describes our personalities," the twins captioned the post.
Cavinder twins drop viral stunts on TikTok
Haley and Hanna Cavinder's viral TikTok surely had fans chatting over the internet, with many saying the same thing: Hanna almost hit her noggin on the ceiling fan!
"I'm so glad you didn’t crash into that ceiling fan," one fan wrote.
"Why did I think Hanna was gonna smack her head on the fan,” another added.
"Wrestlers at heart," one fan wrote, referencing their short-lived WWE careers.
The Cavinder twins are two of the biggest athlete influencers today who continue to share viral content from their daily lives.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins