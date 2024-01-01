Haley Cavinder shares inside look at memorable moments of 2023
Fort Worth, Texas - The new year is only set to get bigger and better for Haley Cavinder!
As Haley Cavinder kicks off the new year in 2024, the college basketball star has taken a moment to reflect on the highlights of her 2023, sharing her gratitude with fans in a viral Instagram post.
In a captivating carousel of pictures posted on Saturday, Haley expressed her thanks, beginning with a snapshot of her donning her TCU Horned Frogs jersey and holding a basketball.
The post unfolded to showcase various moments, including her remarkable journey at Miami basketball, a striking poster display in a Champs Sports store featuring her and her twin sister Hanna, cherished moments with her significant other, Dallas Cowboy Jake Ferguson, glamorous experiences at New York Fashion Week, and the joyous occasion of her college graduation.
"2023! Grateful," she captioned the post.
Haley's heartfelt post garnered over 70,000 likes and drew numerous comments from family, friends, and fans celebrating the incredible milestones and memories she shared throughout the year.
Haley Cavinder gears up for college basketball return
With her return to basketball set for 2024, Haley Cavinder is gearing up for a big year, and fans can't wait to see her back in action.
"I love you, can’t wait to see 2024 with you," Haley's former teammate Kenza Salgues wrote.
"Can't wait for 2024!!" one fan added.
"Good luck !! See you in the final four," another commented.
Next season, Haley Cavinder is poised to be one of the standout players to watch considering the potential departures of fellow top NCAA players Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and Caitlin Clark to the WNBA this year.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder