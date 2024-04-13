Cavinder twins reveal summer-ready workout and snag mouth-watering new deal
Fort Worth, Texas - For the ultimate summer glute workout, look no further than the latest post from the dynamic duo, the Cavinder twins!
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are the sizzling hot college athlete-influencers taking the social media world by storm.
With their tips and tricks, they're helping fans sculpt the ultimate beach body, as their online platform is a treasure trove of daily nutrition advice and fitness inspo.
In their latest post, former Miami hooper Hanna shared a killer leg workout guaranteed to have you feeling confident in your bikini.
In the Instagram carousel gone viral, Hanna breaks down a routine packed with squats and leg extensions, promising serious results.
But wait, there's more! The Cavinder twins aren't just content with dominating social media. They also recently launched their very own fitness app, Twogether, where you can expect even more exclusive content.
And rumor has it Hanna's also whipping up a brand-new workout program, dropping soon!
Hanna and Haley Cavinder snag mouth-watering new brand deal
Haley and Hanna Cavinder apparently aren't just fitness powerhouses – they're culinary influencers too.
Beyond sharing their fitness journeys, they've kept fans updated on their favorite meals and snacks, offering tips to help everyone reach their summer body goals.
Their dedication to nutrition has paid off, as they've recently teamed up with BJ's restaurant by becoming the chain's latest flavor ambassadors on the block!
Most recently, they hosted an epic NCAA basketball championship watch party at their nearest local BJ's in Texas, where they were joined by family, friends, and fans for tasty bites.
Are the Cavinder twins planning another watch party or dropping more food tips soon? Fans are hungry to know!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins