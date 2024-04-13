Cavinder twins reveal summer-ready workout and snag mouth-watering new deal

Fort Worth, Texas - For the ultimate summer glute workout, look no further than the latest post from the dynamic duo, the Cavinder twins !

Hanna Cavinder has the Instagram world going nuts after posting a viral hardcore leg workout routine guaranteed to have beach ready! © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are the sizzling hot college athlete-influencers taking the social media world by storm.



With their tips and tricks, they're helping fans sculpt the ultimate beach body, as their online platform is a treasure trove of daily nutrition advice and fitness inspo.

In their latest post, former Miami hooper Hanna shared a killer leg workout guaranteed to have you feeling confident in your bikini.

In the Instagram carousel gone viral, Hanna breaks down a routine packed with squats and leg extensions, promising serious results.

But wait, there's more! The Cavinder twins aren't just content with dominating social media. They also recently launched their very own fitness app, Twogether, where you can expect even more exclusive content.

And rumor has it Hanna's also whipping up a brand-new workout program, dropping soon!