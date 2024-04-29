Cavinder twins tease major fitness project with viral video

Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins are set to take over the fitness world with their latest venture!

The Cavinder twins revealed a sneak peek of their upcoming fitness app, TWOgether, where they are set to offer weekly workouts and nutrition ideas. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the dynamic duo known for both their basketball skills and major influencer status, are bringing their Miami flair to the fitness world!

The Hurricane hoopers are all about health, wellness, and staying fit, and they've just teased a major project that has fans buzzing.

On Monday, the 23-year-old twins revealed a sneak peek of their upcoming app, TWOgether.

The fitness-focused project promises to be a game-changer, offering weekly workouts, glute programs, snack ideas, ab routines, and more, according to the twins.

While they haven't announced the release date just yet, fans are already hyped for TWOgether's arrival.

"CRYING IN THE CLUB YESSSS," one fan wrote.

"OMG I CANT WAIT," another added.

"u guys are lit," another fan said.

Stay tuned for updates, and get ready to sweat it out with the Cavinder sisters!