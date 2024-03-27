Cavinder twins relish in the success of their emotional journey together

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins are living the dream life, and fortunately, they have each other to share the journey.

In a touching Instagram post, the dynamic duo reflected on their illustrious adventures together in a video collage filled with happy moments, fashion, and, of course, the gym.

"First, she was my wombmate, then my best friend, and now my business partner," they said in the video shared Tuesday.

"We always dreamed about this when we were little, and now we're living our dream together."

Since graduating from Miami last May, Haley and Hanna Cavinder have skyrocketed in the athlete-influencer space!

With over 5 million social media followers on Instagram and TikTok combined, the former Hurricane hoopers have ventured into the health and wellness business world, collaborating with Bucked Up, Gatsby Chocolate, and Champ Sports.