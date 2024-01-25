Haley Cavinder takes light-hearted dig at twin sister's flirting skills

Fort Worth, Texas - Maybe arguing less will help Hanna Cavinder improve her game?

Haley Cavinder dropped some truth bombs about her twin sister Hanna (pictured), and the revelation has taken the TikTok world by storm. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Haley Cavinder dropped some truth bombs about her twin sister Hanna, and the revelation has taken the internet by storm.

In a TikTok video that's been making the rounds since it dropped on Wednesday, Haley spared no details about her unique sister.

While casually strolling through an airport, Haley captured Hanna flawlessly executing a pin-drop dance move and added a quirky twist.

In the video, accompanied by the perfect audio of Flo Milli's hit song Never Lose Me, Haley playfully said, "Never had a girl like my twin (doesn't know how to flirt but she can argue)."

Coming to Hanna's defense, it's worth noting that she was in a long-term relationship that recently came to an end around the beginning of autumn.