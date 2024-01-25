Haley Cavinder takes light-hearted dig at twin sister's flirting skills
Fort Worth, Texas - Maybe arguing less will help Hanna Cavinder improve her game?
Haley Cavinder dropped some truth bombs about her twin sister Hanna, and the revelation has taken the internet by storm.
In a TikTok video that's been making the rounds since it dropped on Wednesday, Haley spared no details about her unique sister.
While casually strolling through an airport, Haley captured Hanna flawlessly executing a pin-drop dance move and added a quirky twist.
In the video, accompanied by the perfect audio of Flo Milli's hit song Never Lose Me, Haley playfully said, "Never had a girl like my twin (doesn't know how to flirt but she can argue)."
Coming to Hanna's defense, it's worth noting that she was in a long-term relationship that recently came to an end around the beginning of autumn.
Cavinder twins share their personality differences in viral TikTok
The Cavinder twin's latest video saw over 100,000 views and counting, with fans hilariously chiming in on Hanna's personality.
"I'm a twin!! I know what it's like," one fan replied to Haley.
"Pin drop was clean (I can't flirt either unfortunately)," another said.
"Looking like that she doesn't need to flirt," another adored.
Will Haley, who is currently dating Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson, help Hanna with her flirting struggles?
