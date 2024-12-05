Chappell Roan spills the tea on her 2024 Spotify Wrapped – who made her list?

Los Angeles, California - Rising singer Chappell Roan took to Instagram to reveal her top five most-listened-to artists of 2024, posting a throwback photo alongside her Spotify Wrapped results.

Ariana Grande (r.) and Charli XCX (l.) were among some of Chappell Roan's most-streamed artists of 2024! © Collage: Jason Kempin, Etienne LAURENT, & Dominik Bindl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the Missouri native took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself next to a car with camo-print decals.

"This pic kind of insane," she captioned the post, adding a "Ps" to reveal her most-streamed artists of the year.

Ariana Grande was at the top of the 26-year-old's list, followed by Charli XCX, Heart, Justice, and Kacey Musgraves.

She also shared that her most listened-to song was Heart's 1977 hit, Barracuda, writing, "Top song was barracuda ofc."

A self-proclaimed Arianator, the Casual singer has previously expressed her excitement about the star's role in Wicked during a live stream, per Billboard.

Chappell additionally praised Charli XCX and several other female A-listers, including Katy Perry, Lorde, and Miley Cyrus, for support during pivotal moments in her career.