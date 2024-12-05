Chappell Roan spills the tea on her 2024 Spotify Wrapped – who made her list?
Los Angeles, California - Rising singer Chappell Roan took to Instagram to reveal her top five most-listened-to artists of 2024, posting a throwback photo alongside her Spotify Wrapped results.
On Wednesday, the Missouri native took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself next to a car with camo-print decals.
"This pic kind of insane," she captioned the post, adding a "Ps" to reveal her most-streamed artists of the year.
Ariana Grande was at the top of the 26-year-old's list, followed by Charli XCX, Heart, Justice, and Kacey Musgraves.
She also shared that her most listened-to song was Heart's 1977 hit, Barracuda, writing, "Top song was barracuda ofc."
A self-proclaimed Arianator, the Casual singer has previously expressed her excitement about the star's role in Wicked during a live stream, per Billboard.
Chappell additionally praised Charli XCX and several other female A-listers, including Katy Perry, Lorde, and Miley Cyrus, for support during pivotal moments in her career.
Chappell Roan's Good Luck, Babe! makes waves in 2024 Spotify Wrapped results
The Midwest Princess artist's post coincided with Spotify's release of its annual Wrapped feature, which reveals users' most-listened-to artists, songs, and albums.
Chappel's viral hit Good Luck, Babe! ranked as the sixth-most streamed song in the US, while her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, landed as the country's fifth most-streamed album.
Singer Olivia Rodrigo even revealed that Good Luck, Babe! was her most-streamed song of the year.
"Mother supporting mother!" one fan wrote.
Olivia has actually been a longtime supporter of Chappell, having welcomed her as an opening act on both 2022's SOUR Tour and 2024's GUTS World Tour.
Cover photo: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP