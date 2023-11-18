Matthew Perry: Is the cast of Friends planning a special tribute?

Los Angeles, California - Will the cast of Friends pay a special starry tribute to their late castmate Matthew Perry?

Over the past week, the five remaining Friends actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer have each posted a touching farewell to Perry on Instagram - each of them in their own way after his unexpected death on October 28.

The five shared emotional inside jokes and remembered their beloved friend with clips of their time together in front of the camera and off.



But perhaps that's not all, as it's said Perry's colleagues now want to pay their last respects to him publicly.

According to a new report in the Daily Mail, the quintet is planning to reunite for a "public tribute" to Perry at the upcoming Emmy Awards.

The crew apparently wants to share their "personal memories" of their late co-star at the awards show in mid-January and give him the tribute he "rightfully deserves," according to an insider.

While it's all but certain that Perry will be featured in the live televised ceremony's In Memoriam section, the Friends would likely go above and beyond with a special shoutout.

"They all would love to get together on stage to speak about him and also have their own unique moment sharing memories about him and telling the world about the man he was in real life," the source spilled to the outlet.

The five attended a private funeral for Perry in LA on November 3.