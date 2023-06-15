Demi Lovato reveals using they/them pronouns was "absolutely exhausting"

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato has opened up on her non-binary identity and her decision to re-adopt she/her pronouns again.

Demi Lovatosaid she has grown "exhausted" of explaining her non-binary identity and her choice of pronouns. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

The 30-year-old is clearing the air on her evolving pronouns.

In a new interview with GQ Hype Spain, the singer spoke about her decision to use she/her pronouns again last year, in addition to they/them pronouns she announced as her preference in 2021.

The mounting issues she faced and constant explaining led to the change.

"I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns," Demi told the outlet. "It was absolutely exhausting."

"I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word."

But it wasn't just interpersonal interactions that she's struggled with – going to a public restroom has presented the star with more obstacles.