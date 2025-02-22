Diddy's lawyer ditches him: "Under no circumstances can I continue"
New York, New York - A lawyer defending Sean "Diddy" Combs has backed out from his team less than three months before the rapper's trial is set to begin.
Although attorney Anthony Ricco did not give a reason why he no longer wants to work on the case, in a court document obtained by People magazine, he stated that he "under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs".
A judge has yet to grant Ricco's request to be removed from Diddy's team.
Aside from Ricco, the musician has five other attorneys who will defend him in his federal case.
The schedule should not be affected by this possible change, with the trial set to start on May 5 as planned.
The 55-year-old mogul is facing a slew of serious charges, including sexual abuse, sex trafficking, forced prostitution, and blackmail.
Diddy faces life imprisonment if convicted
The ball was set rolling when Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie took him to court in 2023, alleging he had abused her for years.
Although the two reached an out-of-court settlement, the accusations have been raining down on Diddy ever since.
If the musician is found guilty, he could face a life behind bars.
Diddy has denied the allegations against him.
So far, however, things are not looking good for him.
Three different federal judges have already denied him bail amid concerns about possible witness tampering.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP