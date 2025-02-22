Diddy's lawyer ditches him: "Under no circumstances can I continue"

New York, New York - A lawyer defending Sean "Diddy" Combs has backed out from his team less than three months before the rapper 's trial is set to begin.

Although attorney Anthony Ricco did not give a reason why he no longer wants to work on the case, in a court document obtained by People magazine, he stated that he "under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs".

A judge has yet to grant Ricco's request to be removed from Diddy's team.

Aside from Ricco, the musician has five other attorneys who will defend him in his federal case.

The schedule should not be affected by this possible change, with the trial set to start on May 5 as planned.

The 55-year-old mogul is facing a slew of serious charges, including sexual abuse, sex trafficking, forced prostitution, and blackmail.