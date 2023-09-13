Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg come face to face at Senate meeting

Washington DC - In the end, it was Capitol Hill, not the Roman Colosseum , where Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg finally met, as the two tech titans showed up to share their plans for artificial intelligence amid plans to draw up legislation to regulate the booming industry.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (l.) and X owner Elon Musk mate face-to-face at an AI forum organized by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Stefani Reynolds / AFP

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has planned a series of "AI Innovation forums," closed door meetings where lawmakers can quiz tech leaders about the technology that has taken the world by storm since the release of ChatGPT last year.

"Today, we begin an enormous and complex and vital undertaking: building a foundation for bipartisan AI policy that Congress can pass," Schumer told the meeting, according to remarks shared with the media.



The forum is the first known face-to-face encounter between Musk and Zuckerberg, who have taken their rivalry up a notch this year, teasing a cage fight to settle their scores.

OpenAI CEO and ChatGPT creator Sam Altman and Microsoft founder Bill Gates were also attending the event, which was closed to the press.