Elon Musk celebrates after scoring back investment in Trump's campaign with election win
Palm Beach, Florida - Elon Musk has been left feeling ecstatic following Donald Trump's election win, as the world's richest man will be joining the next presidential administration.
Since Trump was projected the winner of the presidential race on Tuesday night, defeating his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris, Musk has been sharing a series of posts on his X platform in celebration.
In one, he shared a photo of him with Trump and Ultimate Fighter Championship founder Dana White during a private election watch party at the politician's Florida estate, with the caption, "The future is going to be so [fire emoji]."
In another, he said of the win, "America is a nation of builders. Soon, you will be free to build."
Back in July, Musk endorsed Trump for president and has since been donating millions to a super PAC he founded to assist the campaign.
He has put on pro-Trump events and even did a controversial $1 million sweepstakes in an effort to urge citizens in battleground states to vote.
Aside from Trump's win, Musk got even more great news on Wednesday morning, as it was revealed that the victory caused stock in his company Tesla to soar, netting Musk over $15 billion.
What will Elon Musk's role be in Trump's new administration?
Trump previously revealed that he planned to create a position for Musk called "Secretary of Cost Cutting," as Musk has promised he "could cut costs without affecting anybody."
In his speech at Trump's recent rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Musk told the crowd that what he called his "Department of Government Efficiency" would fix the problem of wasteful tax expenditures by the federal government.
"We're going to get the government off your back and out of your pocketbook," Musk said, adding that the future is going to be "AMAZING!"
For more on the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election, check out TAG24's continuing live coverage of the race.
Cover photo: Collage: WIN MCNAMEE & Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP