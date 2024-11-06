Elon Musk celebrates after scoring back investment in Trump's campaign with election win

Palm Beach, Florida - Elon Musk has been left feeling ecstatic following Donald Trump 's election win, as the world's richest man will be joining the next presidential administration.

Billionaire Elon Musk (r.) has been especially happy since Donald Trump was projected as the winner of the presidential election on Tuesday night. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE & Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Since Trump was projected the winner of the presidential race on Tuesday night, defeating his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris, Musk has been sharing a series of posts on his X platform in celebration.

In one, he shared a photo of him with Trump and Ultimate Fighter Championship founder Dana White during a private election watch party at the politician's Florida estate, with the caption, "The future is going to be so [fire emoji]."

In another, he said of the win, "America is a nation of builders. Soon, you will be free to build."

Back in July, Musk endorsed Trump for president and has since been donating millions to a super PAC he founded to assist the campaign.

He has put on pro-Trump events and even did a controversial $1 million sweepstakes in an effort to urge citizens in battleground states to vote.

Aside from Trump's win, Musk got even more great news on Wednesday morning, as it was revealed that the victory caused stock in his company Tesla to soar, netting Musk over $15 billion.