Elon Musk calls out Kamala Harris for "lying" about Trump's abortion stance
San Francisco, California - X CEO Elon Musk recently accused Vice President Kamala Harris of "lying" on his platform about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's stance on abortion.
On Sunday, Harris shared a post to X making the claim that Trump "would ban abortion nationwide."
Musk quickly stepped in to correct her, noting that Trump "clearly said he would not do so" during last week's debate against President Joe Biden.
Her post was eventually marked with a community note that pointed out that Trump has repeatedly said he would not do such a thing.
To add even more insult to injury, the billionaire shared a screenshot of Harris's post on Monday, writing, "When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn't work anymore?"
Musk has faced heightened criticism in recent years by critics who have accused him of publicly pushing conspiracy theories and misinformation.
After officially taking over Twitter, he took active measures to revamp the company and site, and many have argued he has helped platform and uplift far-right influencers and arguably dangerous rhetoric.
Social media reacts to Elon Musk calling out the Kamala Harris
Musk calling out the vice president got a positive response from a number of X users, with many praising him for helping "expose" dishonest politicians and some slamming Democrats as communists who "constantly lie."
But some users couldn't help but point out that Musk seems to hold Harris to a double standard, as he rarely, if ever, openly criticizes politicians that he agrees with, even those that are caught lying on a regular basis.
During the recent debate, which Musk brought up to push his point, fact-checkers found that Trump pushed a flood of false claims throughout the event.
Specifically, on the subject of abortion, Trump accused Biden and Democrats of supporting legislation that would allow abortion providers to "take the life of a child... even after birth."
Trump has shifted his position on abortion numerous times and has repeatedly said in the past he stands for one thing, only to contradict himself later on.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & NurPhoto