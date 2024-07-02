Elon Musk calls out Kamala Harris for "lying" about Trump's abortion stance

San Francisco, California - X CEO Elon Musk recently accused Vice President Kamala Harris of "lying" on his platform about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump 's stance on abortion.

Billionaire Elon Musk (r.) called out Vice President Kamala Harris (l.) on social media, accusing her of "lying" about Donald Trump's policy positions. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & NurPhoto

On Sunday, Harris shared a post to X making the claim that Trump "would ban abortion nationwide."

Musk quickly stepped in to correct her, noting that Trump "clearly said he would not do so" during last week's debate against President Joe Biden.

Her post was eventually marked with a community note that pointed out that Trump has repeatedly said he would not do such a thing.

To add even more insult to injury, the billionaire shared a screenshot of Harris's post on Monday, writing, "When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn't work anymore?"

Musk has faced heightened criticism in recent years by critics who have accused him of publicly pushing conspiracy theories and misinformation.

After officially taking over Twitter, he took active measures to revamp the company and site, and many have argued he has helped platform and uplift far-right influencers and arguably dangerous rhetoric.