Elon Musk scores big court win over $1 million election sweepstakes

Billionaire Elon Musk scored a big win in a lawsuit filed against him, seeking to halt his $1 million giveaways to registered voters in swing states. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, sued Musk and his pro-Trump political action committee, America PAC, last week, calling the $1 million awards "an illegal lottery scheme."

Krasner had asked that the daily giveaways be shut down, but Common Pleas Court Judge Angelo Foglietta declined to do so after a daylong hearing on Monday featuring Musk's lawyers and prosecutors, who defended the money as a "salary" to be earned.

Musk's attorney Chris Gober argued on Monday that Musk's $1 million a day giveaway is not an "illegal lottery" as alleged in the lawsuit, but a job opportunity, according to CNBC.

"We ask people to sign the petition, and refer others to sign the petition," Gober explained. "We then take that pool of individuals across the country, and we determine which one of those individuals would serve as an effective spokesperson, and we enter into a contractual obligation with them."

Foglietta did not immediately provide a reason for his decision, though no more giveaways were planned in Pennsylvania. Musk did not attend Monday's hearing.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO promised last month to give away $1 million daily until Election Day. According to the America PAC website, 16 people, including four in Pennsylvania, have received the $1 million awards so far.

The Justice Department warned Musk and his America PAC last month that the sweepstakes may violate federal law, which prohibits paying people to register to vote.