Elon Musk reveals how long he plans on working with Trump

Washington DC - Elon Musk has said he would work with President Donald Trump for as long as he "can be helpful," as the pair dismissed concerns over possible conflicts of interest due to the tech tycoon's work with the White House.

Elon Musk (l.) has said he would work with President Donald Trump for as long as he "can be helpful," as the pair dismissed concerns over possible conflicts of interest. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"I'll be as helpful as long as I can be helpful," Musk said when asked in a Fox News interview alongside Trump if he expected to work with the administration for the president's four-year term.

Trump has vowed to slash government spending since returning to office last month, with Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) tasked with carrying out that effort.

Musk, the world's richest person and leading Trump donor, has deployed vast powers granted to him by the president to restructure and dismantle federal agencies.

However, the White House has said Musk is not an official employee of DOGE and has "no formal authority to make government decisions."

The unprecedented cost-cutting drive has raised conflict-of-interest questions, given that many of the targeted agencies have regulatory oversight on elements of Musk's businesses.

Trump showered praise on Musk, the head of SpaceX and Tesla, in the Fox interview excerpts aired on Wednesday, calling the billionaire "brilliant," "honest," and a "very good, solid businessman."