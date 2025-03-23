Elon Musk's daughter turns her back on him for good: "Pathetic man-child"

Tokyo, Japan - Vivian Wilson announced her departure from the US after Donald Trump's presidential win last November. Now, the 20-year-old daughter of Elon Musk is speaking out on her decision and her estrangement from the tech billionaire.

Vivian Jenna Wilson now lives in Tokyo, Japan after emigrating from Los Angeles. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@vivllainous

Vivian has moved from Los Angeles to Tokyo to study languages at a university there. In addition to English, she also speaks Spanish, Japanese, and French.

According to a new interview with Teen Vogue, her decision to emigrate wasn't solely to do with her father, but rather how the increasingly drastic wealth gap in the US has shaped her current worldview.

"I believe that wealth inequality is one of the biggest problems of the United States right now, especially of our generation," Vivian said.



"I feel like workers should be fairly compensated for the work that they do, and I don't feel like wealth should be hoarded by these mega-billionaires who are the top 1%, who only have their own interests at heart."

She considers her father – with whom she hasn't spoken since 2020 – to be among them, describing him as a "pathetic man-child."