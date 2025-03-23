Elon Musk's daughter turns her back on him for good: "Pathetic man-child"
Tokyo, Japan - Vivian Wilson announced her departure from the US after Donald Trump's presidential win last November. Now, the 20-year-old daughter of Elon Musk is speaking out on her decision and her estrangement from the tech billionaire.
Vivian has moved from Los Angeles to Tokyo to study languages at a university there. In addition to English, she also speaks Spanish, Japanese, and French.
According to a new interview with Teen Vogue, her decision to emigrate wasn't solely to do with her father, but rather how the increasingly drastic wealth gap in the US has shaped her current worldview.
"I believe that wealth inequality is one of the biggest problems of the United States right now, especially of our generation," Vivian said.
"I feel like workers should be fairly compensated for the work that they do, and I don't feel like wealth should be hoarded by these mega-billionaires who are the top 1%, who only have their own interests at heart."
She considers her father – with whom she hasn't spoken since 2020 – to be among them, describing him as a "pathetic man-child."
Vivian Jenna Wilson stays away from her father's family
When asked whether she's "scared" of her father given his powerful new role in the Trump administration, Vivian brushed off the idea.
"Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don't give a f**k. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he's rich?" she said.
"Oh, no, I'm trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here. I don't give a f**k how much money anyone has. I don't."
Vivian came out as transgender in 2020, and two years later, she applied for an official name and gender change.
But while Elon has publicly disparaged her transition and alleged she had been "killed by the woke mind virus," Vivian hit back at the nation that she caused his radical shift to the right.
"It's such a convenient narrative," she said. "That's just not the case. That's not what that does to people.
"Him going further on the right, and I'm going to use the word 'further' – make sure you put 'further' in there – is not because of me. That's insane."
Vivian is one of six children Musk has with his first wife, Justine Wilson. With Elon revealing the birth of his 14th child earlier this month, Vivian admitted she isn't sure how many siblings she has at this point.
"I don't keep up with that side of the family because… I don't," she said.
