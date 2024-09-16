Elon Musk seemingly incites retaliatory violence against Kamala Harris and Joe Biden

Tesla boss Elon Musk (pictured) may have just incited violence against presidential candidate Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden in a tweet after a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump. © APU GOMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

It was only on Sunday that the FBI was able to arrest a man who allegedly wanted to assassinate the former president.

A user then posted a tweet on Musk's X platform asking why anyone would try to assassinate Trump.

The tech giant caused a stir with his response early on Monday morning: "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala."

Not all users agree with this since-deleted statement, with many finding what Musk wrote completely inappropriate.