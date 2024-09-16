Elon Musk seemingly incites retaliatory violence against Kamala Harris and Joe Biden
Tesla boss Elon Musk may have just incited violence against presidential candidate Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden in a tweet after a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
It was only on Sunday that the FBI was able to arrest a man who allegedly wanted to assassinate the former president.
A user then posted a tweet on Musk's X platform asking why anyone would try to assassinate Trump.
The tech giant caused a stir with his response early on Monday morning: "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala."
Not all users agree with this since-deleted statement, with many finding what Musk wrote completely inappropriate.
TikTok users weigh in on Elon Musk's controversial comments
"Dude I'm not kidding here, get help. This is unhinged and dangerous," replied one X user below Musk's now-deleted post.
He is not alone in this, with many condemning the Tesla boss's opinion.
However, there is also approval, which presumably comes from Trump supporters.
This is not the first time that the 53-year-old has spoken out in support of Donald Trump.
Around a month ago, the two controversial public figures took part in a widely publicized live interview.
This filmed conversation sparked controversy as many were worried about the ex-president, who many thought to be speaking with a lisp.
