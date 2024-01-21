Halyna Hutchins' family members respond to new Alec Baldwin indictment

Santa Fe, New Mexico - An attorney for the family of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said her clients welcomed the upcoming criminal trial of Alec Baldwin after a New Mexico grand jury charged the star with involuntary manslaughter.

Halyna Hutchins' family members welcomed the indictment of Alec Baldwin on charges of involuntary manslaughter. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Baldwin was indicted once again for his role in the deadly shooting on the set of the movie Rust.



"Our clients have always sought the truth about what happened on the day that Halyna Hutchins was tragically shot and killed on October 21, 2021," read the statement released Friday by the office of attorney Gloria Allred.

"They continue to seek the truth in our civil lawsuit for them and they also would like there to be accountability in the criminal justice system."

While rehearsing on set, Baldwin pointed a prop gun in the direction of Hutchins and director Joel Souza. The gun accidentally discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring Souza.

Baldwin has maintained he didn't pull the trigger, but a firearms expert brought in by prosecutors reported the trigger would have had to be pulled to discharge the weapon.

If convicted, he faces up to 18 months in prison.