Harry Styles put fan-fueled mysteries to rest with surprise music video
London, UK - After rampant fan speculation about a missing music video, Harry Styles put the rumors to rest with the surprise drop of the Daylight music video.
Mystery solved!
On Tuesday, the 29-year-old thrilled fans with the unexpected announcement of another Harry's House video dropping the very next day.
The Daylight video is the fifth from his Grammy-winning third studio album and features quite the elaborate circus setting.
Photos of Styles filming the video back in May 2022 gradually stirred more and more wild fan theories as time continued to pass with several video drops that didn't feature anything from the shoot.
While some fans speculated it could be a collaboration with his former bandmate Niall Horan, the simplest explanation proved to be true, and it was the final music video, after all.
Thankfully, unlike his previous video for Satellite, the Watermelon Sugar singer opted for a less heart-wrenching vibe this time around.
Harry Styles dedicates Daylight music video to his fans
Unlike his earlier music videos, Styles ensured that fans knew Daylight was just for them by forgoing a major announcement and instead teasing a brief clip of it during his Love on Tour show in Lisbon.
The As It Was artist got emotional during Tuesday's show as he told the crowd that this has been the "greatest tour" of his life.
"I wanna thank you from the very deepest depth of the bottom of my heart for what you have given me over the last two and a half years," he said. "I have never ever been happier in my life."
Styles will bid farewell to his record-breaking concert series with a final show on Saturday, and if you're not lucky enough to be in attendance, be sure to catch a live stream!
Cover photo: Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP