Harry Styles put fan-fueled mysteries to rest with surprise music video

London, UK - After rampant fan speculation about a missing music video, Harry Styles put the rumors to rest with the surprise drop of the Daylight music video.

Harry Styles surprised fans with a video for Daylight on Wednesday. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Mystery solved!

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old thrilled fans with the unexpected announcement of another Harry's House video dropping the very next day.

The Daylight video is the fifth from his Grammy-winning third studio album and features quite the elaborate circus setting.

Photos of Styles filming the video back in May 2022 gradually stirred more and more wild fan theories as time continued to pass with several video drops that didn't feature anything from the shoot.

While some fans speculated it could be a collaboration with his former bandmate Niall Horan, the simplest explanation proved to be true, and it was the final music video, after all.

Thankfully, unlike his previous video for Satellite, the Watermelon Sugar singer opted for a less heart-wrenching vibe this time around.