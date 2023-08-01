Harry Styles raises millions for charity with Love on Tour

London, UK - Harry Styles is making a difference with his record-breaking Love on Tour concert series, which played its final show on July 22.

Harry Styles has raised and donated over $6.5 million through Love on Tour. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 29-year-old has raised over $6.5 million for charity through the nearly three-year-long concert series.

He has donated the funds to a number of different charities benefiting causes such as reproductive rights, the environment, and gun safety.

The specific organizations include Planned Parenthood, Everytown for Gun Safety, REVERB, Save the Children, Choose Love, and more, per Billboard.

Love on Tour, which first kicked off in 2021, has broken several records in the music industry. Most recently, Styles took the top spot for the highest monthly attendance in Billboard Boxscore history, welcoming 967,000 attendees in the month of June alone.

In April, Love on Tour cracked the top ten of the highest-grossing tours of all time before climbing up to number four after the final show.