Louis Tomlinson talks Harry Styles romance theories: "It gets far too personal"

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Louis Tomlinson has shared his thoughts on the fan-generated rumors that he and bandmate Harry Styles were romantically involved during their days in One Direction.

Louis Tomlinson (l.) recently weighed in on the fan theories that he and bandmate Harry Styles secretly dated during their time in One Direction. © Collage: JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Newscom World

In an interview with Brazil's G1 on Monday, Louis weighed in on the speculation and admitted that the false narratives do "irritate" him.

"What's tough is, I realized this some years ago – there is nothing I can say. There is nothing I can do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy," the 32-year-old musician said.

"They are so intertwined with what they believe to be the truth now that they won't actually see the truth for what it is."

Fan theories that Louis and the 30-year-old As It Was artist were secretly dating ran rampant during the heyday of One Direction, and despite the band's indefinite hiatus, they haven't entirely disappeared.

Louis – who has repeatedly denied the claims – acknowledged that the invasive dissection of his personal life can be the "nature of the job" as a musician, but he expressed his frustration that it oftentimes crosses an important boundary.

"There are times where it gets a little bit… at times it gets far too personal within that whole space," he said.

"There's nothing I can do about it; there's nothing I can say about it to stop people making up what they want to make up," Louis added.

While the days of One Direction technically came to an end in 2015, it's no secret that the band's fans – and their daydreams about the band – have continued to have a significant influence on pop culture.