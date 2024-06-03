Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck display subtle PDA amid divorce rumors

Santa Monica, California - Have Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissed and made up amid divorce rumors?

Jennifer Lopez (r.) and Ben Affleck were seen having a sweet moment in public amid rumors about their marriage. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

After the 54-year-old multi-hyphenate entertainer surprisingly canceled her world tour, J.Lo was caught giving her hubby some PDA.

On Sunday, Bennifer were captured meeting up in public after Ben's son Samuel's basketball game.

The couple were also joined by the Oscar-winner's mom Christine Anne Boldt during the friendly outing, during which J.Lo rocked a long-sleeve black top and blue jeans.

As for the Justice League star, Ben wore a dark red graphic T-shirt plus jeans and a burgundy jacket when he was pictured kissing his wife on her cheek.

The sweet moment follows the Let's Get Loud singer ending her upcoming summer run to "be with her children, family, and close friends."

Despite J.Lo's statement, there's still talk that the cancellation was also due to her alleged marital woes with Affleck.

It's been reported that Bennifer are currently living separately and headed for divorce as they approach their two-year anniversary.