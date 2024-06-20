Ben Affleck dishes on Jennifer Lopez marriage and hits back at rumors that he's "mean"
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez's hubby, Ben Affleck, has opened up about their marriage amid divorce rumors!
On Thursday, the 51-year-old Oscar winner sat down with comedian Kevin Hart for the season 4 premiere of Hart to Heart amid rumors that he and J.Lo are separated.
Ben got honest about being married to the global superstar, living in her "shadow," and those viral memes of his "mean" mug.
"My wife will tell you, I like to talk," he's first seen telling the comedian-host.
The Air director addressed those awkward snaps where he's normally giving a "tired" look, confessing, "I'm also a little bit shy. I don't like a lot of attention."
"This is why people see me, and they're like, 'Why is this dude always mad?' Because someone had their camera sticking in my face, and I'm like, OK, here we go."
Ben Affleck says fans "project" onto him amid J. Lo split rumors
Currently, Bennifer has been hit with divorce chatter, which heightened after the Atlas star was spotted in Italy without Ben.While it's been reported that the Justice League star is just busy filming The Accountant 2, Ben's also said to be living separately from J. Lo.
Meanwhile, Ben further slammed his viral memes after Hart shared that fans joke he's giving a "resting b***h face."
"B***h? Now," the Dazed and Confused star mocked, replying, Affleck responded, with mock, "I have resting hard face. People are projecting onto me something that I don't feel about myself at all."
