Ben Affleck dishes on Jennifer Lopez marriage and hits back at rumors that he's "mean"

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez 's hubby, Ben Affleck, has opened up about their marriage amid divorce rumors !

Ben Affleck (l.) touched on his marriage to Jennifer Lopez (r.) in a new interview with Kevin Hart. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, the 51-year-old Oscar winner sat down with comedian Kevin Hart for the season 4 premiere of Hart to Heart amid rumors that he and J.Lo are separated.

Ben got honest about being married to the global superstar, living in her "shadow," and those viral memes of his "mean" mug.

"My wife will tell you, I like to talk," he's first seen telling the comedian-host.

The Air director addressed those awkward snaps where he's normally giving a "tired" look, confessing, "I'm also a little bit shy. I don't like a lot of attention."

"This is why people see me, and they're like, 'Why is this dude always mad?' Because someone had their camera sticking in my face, and I'm like, OK, here we go."