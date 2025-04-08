Ben Affleck sports wedding band after finalizing Jennifer Lopez divorce

Los Angeles, California - Two months after finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Lopez , Ben Affleck was seen sporting a wedding band on set of his latest movie. But what's really going on?

The 52-year-old actor left fans baffled after he was recently photographed taking an on-set smoking break while rocking a wedding band, per The Mirror.

Despite all the chatter, an inside source has now confirmed to People that the ring was a part of his character's costume for his upcoming flick, Animals.

The source said on Monday that the movie is a "passion project" for Ben, who is also directing it.

The Gone Girl star will portray a "married mayoral candidate" – hence the wedding band – with Kerry Washington starring as his character's wife.

While it seems his professional life is going swimmingly, Ben's love life has garnered plenty of headlines following his split from J.Lo, which was first revealed last summer.

The two called it quits after two years of marriage, and Ben dished in a recent interview that there was no big scandal that led to the split.

"It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do," he explained.

Still, Ben has been raising eyebrows with a few cozy outings with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, as the pair continue to amicably co-parent their three kids.