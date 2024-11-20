Is Jennifer Lopez cozying up to her hunky bodyguard amid Ben Affleck divorce?

Los Angeles, California - Has Jennifer Lopez already found her rebound after her divorce from Ben Affleck ?

Jennifer Lopez is said to be getting close with her bodyguard amid her divorce from Ben Affleck. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Rumors are flying that the Let's Get Loud hitmaker could be getting romantically involved with her bodyguard.

Per RadarOnline, an insider tattled that J.Lo, who was spotted with said bodyguard in London this month, might "develop feelings for her dashing bodyguard" amid their "growing closeness."

The source noted that while the Get Right hitmaker is allegedly "flirting where it's safe to flirt," they maintained that J.Lo didn't want to divorce the Air director, but he's "always been the type to run from his problems."

"In her mind, a little flirting will redeem her image," the tipster said. "After all, Jen is always the dumper, not the dumpee."

The latest tea comes after J.Lo's revenge dress brigade at the Governor's Awards and her first stage performance at the Elie Saab Fashion Show.