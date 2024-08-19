Jennifer Lopez stuns in boho street style as Ben Affleck reunites with ex-wife and kids

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez reminded fans that she's still Jenny from the Block with her head-turning street fashion !

Jennifer Lopez slayed in boho-styled dress after spending Ben Affleck's birthday with him. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

Over the weekend, the 55-year-old entertainer was out and about in California while her hubby, Ben Affleck, headed to the East Coast.

J.Lo looked ethereal in her boho-style look while enjoying a day date with her teenage daughter Emme.



The Wedding Planner star stunned in a causal black maxi dress that featured an open back which she paired with a pair of oversized black sunglasses, a black-and-white tote, gold hoop earrings, and chunky bracelets.

Meanwhile, the air director was spotted in Connecticut following his low-key birthday celebration, which J.Lo reportedly attended despite ongoing rumors of trouble in paradise.

As fans wonder if Bennifer will continue spending most of their time apart, insiders have dished that the space has been "positive" for Ben!