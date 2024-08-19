Jennifer Lopez stuns in boho street style as Ben Affleck reunites with ex-wife and kids
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez reminded fans that she's still Jenny from the Block with her head-turning street fashion!
Over the weekend, the 55-year-old entertainer was out and about in California while her hubby, Ben Affleck, headed to the East Coast.
J.Lo looked ethereal in her boho-style look while enjoying a day date with her teenage daughter Emme.
The Wedding Planner star stunned in a causal black maxi dress that featured an open back which she paired with a pair of oversized black sunglasses, a black-and-white tote, gold hoop earrings, and chunky bracelets.
Meanwhile, the air director was spotted in Connecticut following his low-key birthday celebration, which J.Lo reportedly attended despite ongoing rumors of trouble in paradise.
As fans wonder if Bennifer will continue spending most of their time apart, insiders have dished that the space has been "positive" for Ben!
Will J.Lo and Ben Affleck stay separated?
Over the weekend, the Good Will Hunting actor caught up with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their kids as they sent their daughter, Violet, off to college.
Per The Daily Mail, a body expert has claimed that their affectionate family outing seemed to show that the space from J.Lo was working for Ben.
"Ben seems to be 'safe-harboring' here, pulling into what could seem like the safe, familiar harbor of his ex-wife and his children while his current marital problems blow over around him," the expert dished.
It seems Jennifer Garner is playing a notable role in Bennifer 2.0's supposed drama, as both J.Lo and Ben have been reportedly leaning on the Alias actor as divorce rumors continues!
