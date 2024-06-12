Is Jennifer Lopez's mental health struggling amid rocky marriage to Ben Affleck?

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's alleged marital problems may be far from over!

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (l.) close to reconciling, or are they further apart? © Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More tea has been spilled on the state of the 54-year-old entertainer and the 51-year-old Justice League star's relationship.

First up, PEOPLE dished on Tuesday that Bennifer is on "friendly" terms amid the reported "strain" in their marriage.

A tipster spilled, "They're still friendly and see each other every few days."

The spouses, who wed with two ceremonies in 2022, recently attended Ben's daughter Violet's graduation ceremony together and displayed some PDA at his son's basketball match.

But, In Touch Weekly noted that J.Lo's mental health has taken a toll as their divorce seems "imminent."

An insider explained that the Let's Get Loud singer "goes from anger one minute, to despair, to panic attacks, to then deluding herself that it's all just a blip and they're going to be okay."

Ben and JEn's split rumors recently intensified after their lavish Beverly Hills home hit the market.