Jennifer Lopez spotted rocking wedding band after Ben Affleck moves out

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez was captured still rocking her wedding band after Ben Affleck's shocking move!

Jennifer Lopez is apparently standing strong amid her marital woes with Ben Affleck (l). © Collage: ROBYN BECK / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

Over the weekend, the 54-year-old entertainer sported a chic street-style ensemble after the 51-year-old Oscar-winner reportedly moved out all of his belongings from the pair's marital home.

Despite the drama, J. Lo was all business in a white Oxford shirt and black slacks that she paired with dark shades.

The Waiting For Tonight hitmaker added a loose bun, hoop earrings, and black ballet flats to her look for a lunch date in Beverly Hills with her 16-year-old daughter, Emme.

J. Lo's most notable accessory was, of course, her wedding band, which she proudly rocked despite talk that Bennifer is headed for a divorce.

On Saturday, it was reported that Ben officially moved out of their shared home during J. Lo's solo trip to Europe.

Though the couple haven't outright confirmed their split, the Justice League star has apparently been residing in a Brentwood rental home for two months while also ditching his wedding ring several times.