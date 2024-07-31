Joe Jonas spotted with mystery woman after dropping Sophie Turner breakup song

St. Tropez, France - Joe Jonas was spotted on a tropical vacation with another woman in a long line of post-Sophie Turner flings, with rumors linking him to actors Laila Abdallah and Demi Moore .

On Monday, Joe was seen by paparazzi getting cozy with a curly-haired mystery woman, who was rocking a plunging pink top and low-rise jeans, per the Daily Mail.

The sighting comes months after Joe called things off with model Stormi Bree and coming up on a year since he began divorce proceedings with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

The breakup was allegedly initiated by Joe, but Sophie was reportedly blindsided.

She has since moved on with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.



Sophie and Joe are still in the middle of their divorce proceedings and a custody battle over their two young daughters.

Two weeks ago, the Jonas Brothers singer dropped the first single – Work It Out – from his upcoming sophomore solo album, a supposedly emotional record titled Music for People Who Believe in Love.