Will Johnny Depp return to Pirates of the Caribbean?

Los Angeles, California - Johnny Depp could be ready to make amends with Disney after winning his explosive defamation court case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard .

Johnny Depp is said to be "open" to returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise with Disney. © CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP

Is Captain Jack coming back?

According to People, the 60-year-old actor is "open" to doing more films with Disney after the company "distanced itself" from Depp in the wake of claims he abused Heard. Because of them, his reputation was largely smeared throughout Hollywood.

Now that his name has been somewhat cleared, a source told the outlet "anything is possible" regarding Depp's return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

"If it's the right project, he'll do it."

This newest update comes on the heels of a recent New York Times report that claimed Disney was "seemingly inching the door open" to collaborate with Depp again. It followed similar reports from last year.

If the chatter does come to fruition, fans of the Pirates film series will surely be overjoyed.