Justin Bieber slams divorce rumors with a sweet new photo of Hailey

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber honored his wifey, Hailey, after admitting to sometimes "hating" himself.

Justin Bieber (r.) proved that all is well between him and his wife Hailey Bieber (l.) with a new snap that he posted on Instagram. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

After dropping cryptic messages, the 31-year-old took a moment to celebrate his wife of six years with an adorable Instagram pic on Monday.

The captionless post featured The 28-year-old Rhodes founder smiling at her hubby while wearing a baseball cap at a restaurant.

Justin dropped another black-and-white image of Hailey via his IG story that showed the model (still at the same restaurant) gazing at a huge serving of fries that had just been delivered to their table.

The Yummy hitmaker accompanied the clip with Gunna's song, 200 For Lunch.

Justin and Hailey's marriage has been scrutinized by fans, especially after a viral TikTok series alleged that the Baldwin member "stalked" her now-husband and "copied" his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.